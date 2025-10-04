1st Test: Win over West Indies was the perfect game for us, says skipper Gill

Ahmedabad, Oct 4 (IANS) After securing his first home Test win as India’s captain, Shubman Gill said the side’s victory over the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium was the perfect game they wanted.

India’s dominant win coming inside three days was built by centuries from KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja, alongside sharp fielding and incisive bowling spells helped them take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. “I mean, six (toss) losses in a row, but as long as we keep winning the matches, it doesn't matter for us, and it's a perfect game for us, so very happy with the win.”

“Honestly, I think this was a perfect game for us. Three centurions in the game, and I think we fielded really well in both innings, we don't really have any complaints,” said Gill in the post-match presentation ceremony.

While Gill and left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on big scores, he was quick to credit others for their match-winning contributions. “Definitely, whenever you get a start, I think it was a pretty good wicket to bat on. We both (Jaiswal and himself) got starts but couldn't convert, there were plenty of other batsmen who converted, so happy for them.”

“When you've got quality spinners like them, it's difficult to be able to rotate, but it's good to have an option of too many, rather than not having that many options, but always difficult, that's the challenge, and that's the fun of playing in India. There will always be someone who will be out there, ready to get the job done for the team. The entire team and the young team came out with flying colours.”

Reflecting on his leadership journey in Tests so far, Gill, who could be named as India’s new ODI skipper, said, “So many things - it's hard to pin down on one or two things that I learnt, but I think over a period of two years, how we bonded as a team, and how we got ourselves out from tough situations and difficult situations, that was really pleasing for me to see. We are still a learning side, and I think as long as we keep learning from experiences that we have, I think we're going to be on the positive side of the match.”

