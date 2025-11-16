1st Test: Thought India should have scored more in first innings: Kumble

Kolkata, Nov 16 (IANS) Following their 30-run defeat to South Africa inside three days at the Eden Gardens, former India captain Anil Kumble felt the hosts missed an opportunity of scoring more runs in the first innings, adding that they looked rattled by the challenging pitch and conditions on offer.

After bowling out South Africa for 159, India made 189 in their first innings and took a slender 30-run lead. Opener KL Rahul was the only batter from India to cross the 30-run mark.

From 153/4, India lost their last five wickets for just 36 runs to be dismissed for 189. But on day three, in a chase of 124, India didn’t have any answers to the questions posed by South Africa’s bowlers and were bundled out for 93 in 35 overs.

“I think the conditions were certainly something that the South Africans used to their advantage. India didn’t quite come up trumps once again on a surface that assisted both spin and fast bowling. There was a lot of up-and-down movement on that wicket, and it wasn’t easy to bat on. South Africa did really well. After bowling India out for 159 in the first innings, I thought India should have certainly scored more.”

“But the handicap of the skipper not being able to bat in both innings certainly hampered India. With one batter short on a wicket that was aiding the bowlers, it was never going to be easy. I felt South Africa batted brilliantly, led by their skipper, and he was well supported by the bowlers. India, I thought, were a bit too overawed by the pitch and conditions.”

“That took precedence over simply watching the ball and playing. I know it wasn’t easy, but Washington Sundar showed that you could hang around, and Axar Patel also showed there were runs available. Temba Bavuma showed that you can apply yourself. It was just a matter of application and India eventually succumbed to the pressure,” said Kumble on JioStar.

He also hailed Temba Bavuma’s leadership for helping South Africa defend 123 with aplomb, while questioning India’s tactics on start of day three. "A target of 123 was a bit too much. When the day started, South Africa were 63 for 7 - and that was the lead. Temba Bavuma was still there. But having spread-out fields and not giving the first over to your best bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, was questionable. All three wickets that fell were to the fast bowlers.

"Overall, India were certainly outdone by South Africa. Credit to Temba Bavuma - he doesn’t get the recognition he deserves as a captain. He has won 10 out of 11 Test matches as skipper for South Africa and has won a Test Championship for them. He doesn’t get the kind of credit other international captains receive.

"As a batter, too, he has produced two quality innings, one in the WTC final and one here, literally back-to-back since he wasn’t available for Pakistan. He has done exceptionally well both as a player and a skipper."

South Africa’s win has also given them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series and marked their first Test victory in India after 15 years. Kumble also lauded Bavuma’s tactical acumen in using Aiden Markram’s off-spin to dismiss a well-set Washington Sundar.

"I thought he did really well in bringing on Aiden Markram when there were two left-handers at the crease. Washington Sundar had a good look at Simon Harmer and seemed comfortable. And maybe that one over from Keshav Maharaj, I felt that was where he got the wrong bowler on, because Axar was certainly taking him on.

"But he took a gamble that ultimately paid off. It cost South Africa 16 runs, but it paid off. Overall, I thought his usage of bowlers was excellent. He never used Wiaan Mulder at all in the innings. He ensured that the tall Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, and the two spinners along with the smart use of Markram were enough," he added.

--IANS

nr/bc