1st Test: Kaif credits Jadeja ‘most valuable player’ after heroics against WI

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif praised Ravindra Jadeja for his all-round abilities and presence on the field, while also adding that the Saurashtra cricketer doesn’t get the due that he deserves.

In the ongoing first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Jadeja notched up an unbeaten ton in the first innings to help India get a lead against the visitors, and followed it up with a three-wicket haul in the first session on Day 3 as the hosts inch closer to handing the Windies an innings defeat.

Kaif called Jadeja ‘Mr Evergreen’ of Indian cricket while adding that he manages to be among runs and wickets no matter where India play, at home or away. In a post on X, he also lauded the all-rounder’s fielding abilities as he wrote:

“Ravindra Jadeja is Mr Evergreen of Indian cricket. Players come, players go, but he has a permanent presence. No. 1 all-rounder in Test, but still he doesn't get the due he deserves. Sometimes goes under the radar. Turning pitches, seaming pitches, home or away, Jadeja finds ways to score runs and take wickets. And the world's best fielders, too. Easily India's Most Valuable Player.”

The Indian bowlers and batters made merry against the West Indies in the first Test in Ahmedabad and bundled them out on Day 1 to get on with their batting. While Jadeja went wicketless in the first innings, he made his presence felt when the hosts walked out to bat.

After KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel’s centuries, Jadeja notched up his second ton of the year and continued his good form with the bat. Notably, the 36-year-old had brought up a magnificent ton against England during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy to help the Indian side draw the fourth Test.

The Indian vice captain remained unbeaten in the first innings against the Windies and notched up 104 runs off 176 deliveries to finish as the team’s second-highest run-scorer after wicketkeeper batter Jurel.

