1st Test: Centuries from Rahul, Jurel, and Jadeja extend India’s lead to 286 runs, deflate WI (ld)

Ahmedabad, Oct 3 (IANS) India’s batting riches came to the fore as KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja registered centuries to put the hosts in complete command at the end of Day Two’s play in the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Ahmedabad, Oct 3 (IANS) India’s batting riches came to the fore as KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja registered centuries to put the hosts in complete command at the end of Day Two’s play in the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.