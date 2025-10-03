Sports

1st Test: Centuries from Rahul, Jurel, and Jadeja extend India’s lead to 286 runs, deflate WI (ld)

Hosts Dominate Day Two in Ahmedabad Test
The HawkT
The Hawk·
🏷
Oct 03, 2025, 12:42 PM
1st Test: Centuries from Rahul, Jurel, and Jadeja extend India’s lead to 286 runs, deflate WI (ld)

Ahmedabad, Oct 3 (IANS) India’s batting riches came to the fore as KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja registered centuries to put the hosts in complete command at the end of Day Two’s play in the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Ahmedabad, Oct 3 (IANS) India’s batting riches came to the fore as KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja registered centuries to put the hosts in complete command at the end of Day Two’s play in the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

West Indies Cricket TeamTest CricketKL RahulRavindra JadejaNarendra Modi StadiumDhruv JurelIndia Cricket Team

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...