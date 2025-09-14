1st ODI: Fifties by Smriti, Pratika, and Harleen propel India to 281/7 against Australia

New Chandigarh, Sep 14 (IANS) Half-centuries by their top three batters – Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, and Harleen Deol - propelled India to a competitive 281/7 in 50 overs against Australia in the opening match of the women's ODI series here on Sunday.

Electing to bat first in the first-ever international game at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Pratika and Smriti laid the foundation for India’s total with a 114-run opening stand on a flat pitch and handled the new ball with ease.

While Pratika top-scored with 64 off 96 balls – her sixth ODI fifty laced with six boundaries, Smriti looked solid in her knock of 58 off 63 balls – her 32nd ODI half-century studded with six fours and two sixes, before being run out by Phoebe Litchfield.

“It's a decent total, and we are confident that we are gonna defend it. It's a no-brainer, I enjoy batting with her (Mandhana) more than she enjoys batting with me. It's always great batting with her, and the way she takes on every ball is so amazing to see,” said Pratika in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

Harleen sailed through the middle overs with 54 off 57 balls, including hitting four boundaries and two sixes in her fourth ODI fifty, but India lost some momentum as wickets fell around her.

Late cameos from Richa Ghosh (25), Radha Yadav (19), and Deepti Sharma (20 not out) helped India lift the scoring rate in the final overs and push the total past 280, which is also India’s joint second-highest total against Australia in women’s ODIs.

“The pitch was on the slower side, maybe because of the rain that poured down between the overs, also the bowlers varied the pace very well, which explains the slower run-rate,” added Pratika.

For Australia, pacer Meghan Schutt, playing in her 100th ODI and becoming the ninth player from her country to achieve this feat, was the standout bowler with two wickets, while Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland (who went off the field due to heat-related issues), Alana King, and Tahlia McGrath took a scalp each.

Brief scores:

India 281/7 in 50 overs (Pratika Rawal 64, Smriti Mandhana 58; Megan Schutt 2-45, Alana King 1-28) against Australia

