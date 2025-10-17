Zaheer Iqbal on Sonakshi Sinha’s role in ‘Jatadhara:’ She has made it official she has ‘little devil’ in her

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actor Zaheer Iqbal couldn’t stop gushing over his wife, Sonakshi Sinha, as he reacted to the trailer of her upcoming film “Jatadhara.”

The ‘Notebook’ actor playfully revealed that Sonakshi has “made it official” that there’s a little “devil” in her. Taking to his Instagram handle, Zaheer posted a video of Sinha’s film trailer and wrote, “My wife surprising the world with her versatility Again Also I always said she has a little devil in her... turns out Jatadhara made it official Best wishes to the entire team #JatadharaTrailer Out Now‍ Witness #Jatadhara in theatres from Nov 7th 2025 in Telugu & Hindi#JatadharaOnNOV7 #AwakeningBegins.”

The makers of the upcoming film “Jatadhara” have unveiled the trailer on social media and it shows Sonakshi in a distinctive new avatar as the supernatural antagonist. Speaking about the film, the ‘Akira’ actress shared in a statement, “What makes Jatadhara powerful is how it weaves the supernatural into real human emotions. The fear here isn’t just external it’s something that lingers in the mind long after the story ends.”

Sudheer Babu added, “This is one of the most intense and challenging roles I’ve taken on. The story’s depth and the energy it carries are unlike anything I’ve experienced before.”

Set in a world where black magic holds real power, “Jatadhara” delves into the dark side of the supernatural — where mystical forces become dangerous weapons. The story follows Sonakshi Sinha as a pishachini who has been guarding a hidden gold treasure for centuries.

Directed by Venkat Kalyan, the forthcoming supernatural thriller features Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khossla and Shilpa Shirodkar.

