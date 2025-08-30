We are expecting our second baby, says actress Shamna Kasim (Poorna)

Chennai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actress Shamna Kasim, who is better known as Poorna to her fans in the Tamil film industry, has now announced that her husband Shanid Asif Ali and she are expecting their second child.

The couple, who already have a son called Hamdan Asif Ali, are expecting the second child to be born in 2026.

Taking to her Instagram page to share the happy news, the actress wrote, "Our hearts are full, and our family is growing....Getting married and living with the one you love is a dream come true — but becoming parents has been the most beautiful chapter of all.

"Today, I’m beyond blessed and overwhelmed with joy to share that we are expecting our second baby. It’s said that children complete a family — and now, with our second little miracle on the way, our hearts feel even more complete."

The actress took the opportunity to thank all those who had stood by them, saying, "To everyone who has stood by us with love, prayers, and support — thank you. Your presence in our journey means more than words can say. We can’t wait for the days ahead — full of new laughter, tiny footsteps, and endless love."

It may be recalled that actress Poorna wed businessman Shanid Asif Ali in Dubai in October 2022.

The actress, who had shared pictures from her wedding on Instagram then, had said, "Well, I might not be the most beautiful woman in the world, nor do I possess all the traits of a good spouse, but you never made me feel any less of myself.

"You’ve adored me for who I am and never attempted to change me. It also encouraged me to work on myself to bring out the best in me.

"Today, amidst our near and dear ones you and I start this fabulous journey of togetherness.

"I know it is a little overwhelming, but I promise to be with you through thick and thin and support you forever love."

Shamna Kasim, who has done extensive work in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema, is best known for her performances in 'Muniyandi Vilangiyal Moondramandu', 'Drohi', 'Jannal Oram', 'Savarakathi' and 'Dasara'.

--IANS

mkr/