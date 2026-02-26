Venkat Prabhu's hilarious response to fan pointing out faux pas in his superhit film 'Saroja' breaks Internet

Chennai, Feb 26(IANS) The hilarious response of one of Tamil cinema's top directors, Venkat Prabhu, to a social media user pointing out a faux pas in his superhit film 'Saroja' on the platform X has now caught the attention of netizens.

Read More

Recently, a social media user took to the platform X to say, "Summa saroja scenes pathukitu irunthen appo than idha note pannen. Padam full ah night la nadakum aana time la mathiyanam 12 mani potruku (I was just watching 'Saroja' scenes and noticed this then. The entire story of the film happens at night, yet, the clock shown on screen says it is noon 12'o clock)."

Accepting the goof-up, ace director Venkat Prabhu responded to the tweet with a gif of comedian Senthil flashing a sheepish grin. The person who pointed out the faux pas responded by posting another gif of actor Goundamani giving Senthil a scornful look.

The hilarious interaction between the director and the social media user left other users amused, with several people going on to respond to the light-hearted conversation.

One user said, "Venkat prabhu anna mind voice : dei naan goat la ye ippadi 40 mistake panni iruken athelam vittutu saroja mistake hey ippo tha kandu pedikuringala! yaar da neengalam!" (Venkat Prabhu anna's mind voice: Hey! I've committed 40 odd mistakes like this in GOAT itself. You've left all of that unspotted and have now found this? Who are you people man?).

Another wrote, "Oscar poche thala @vp_offl" (You've missed out on an Oscar, Chief!@vp_offl).

For the unaware, Saroja was a comedy thriller film that was directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Amma Creations Siva. The film, which featured Shiva, Vaibhav, Premji, S P Charan, Sampath, Nikitha Thukral and Bose Venkat in pivotal roles, was released in 2008 and went on to emerge a huge superhit. The film, which had some sensational music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja, had cinematography by Sakthi Saravanan.

--IANS

mkr/