Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu React to SS Rajamouli's Tease for SSMB29

Mumbai: After months of speculation, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli seems to have confirmed his upcoming project with superstar Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled 'SSMB29'.

Rajamouli took to his Instagram account on Friday morning to share a video, which was anything but ordinary. He humorously shared that he had "caged the lion" (referring to Mahesh Babu) and even taken the actor's passport, implying that the actor would be tied up with the film's shoot.



Mahesh Babu took to the comments section to react to the post as he responded with a famous dialogue from the 2006 blockbuster 'Pokiri.' His comment read, "Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu," which translates to, "Once I commit, I won't even listen to myself."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, who recently hinted at a "new chapter" in her life while in Hyderabad, also seems to have confirmed her involvement in the project as she commented "finally" under the post.

The film is written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Rajamouli. Further details about the cast are still under wraps.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu recently voiced 'Mufasa' in the Telugu version of the Disney film Mufasa: The Lion King.

Apart from Mahesh Babu, the Telugu version of Mufasa: The Lion King features comedian Brahmanandam, who voices the character of Pumbaa, and actor Ali, who lends his voice to the mischievous Timon.

In the Hindi version of Mufasa: The Lion King, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan voices Mufasa, while his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan take on the roles of Simba and young Mufasa.

Meanwhile, talking about Priyanka Chopra, her film Anuja recently made it to the Oscars 2025 nomination list. (ANI)