Jr NTR Leads Family in Paying Tribute to Grandfather NTR on 29th Death Anniversary

Hyderabad: On January 18, Saturday, the Nandamuri family gathered at NTR Ghat to pay their respects on the 29th death anniversary of the legendary actor, and former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR).

The sombre occasion was marked by a heartfelt tribute to the iconic figure who profoundly impacted both the Telugu film industry and Indian politics.

Actor Jr NTR who is the grandson of NTR was among the key family members who visited the memorial at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad.

The family, along with TDP (Telugu Desam Party) leader and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, honoured the memory of the late leader.

Paying his tribute to NTR, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh-N Chandrababu Naidu said, "The humanitarian who first introduced the phrase 'Society is the temple... People are the Gods' to politics... NTR is a great man who brought prosperity to the lives of the poor. An egalitarian who provided a share in state power to the poor and the weaker sections... A reformer who empowered women... Let us pay tribute to the memory of that great leader on the occasion of his death anniversary. With welfare, development and good governance... Let us achieve the egalitarian society that NTR desired, who proved that "power means an opportunity to change the lives of the poor". Stating that we will work tirelessly to achieve NTR's ambition... We are committed to making the Telugu state number one... I pay tribute to that man of the era on the occasion of his death anniversary."

TDP General Secretary and senior Minister in AP, Nara Lokesh also paid his tributes, " On the occasion of the 29th death anniversary of the great man and world-renowned actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, I pay my respects to that great man. NTR is not a name.. a renown. He was a sensation. The universal form of a Telugu. He emerged as a king on the silver screen and excelled as a great leader in politics. He stood as the embodiment of Telugu culture. The Telugu Desam Party was built on the principles of self-respect of the Telugu state, social justice, and public welfare. He said that society is the temple - people are gods. My grandfather, who was the pillar in the hearts of crores, is my eternal inspiration. These are my tributes on the occasion of his death anniversary."

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, known widely by his initials NTR, was a man who made lasting contributions to the Indian film industry and to the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh. A former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years, NTR served across three terms.

NTR passed away on January 18, 1996, at the age of 72 after suffering a heart attack at his residence in Hyderabad. (ANI)