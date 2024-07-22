Telugu Desam Party

·Jul 22, 2024, 07:57 AM

TDP slams Jagan's 'planned' Delhi dharna as "political drama"

Telangana
·Apr 11, 2024, 09:02 AM

TDP not to contest Lok Sabha polls in Telangana

Andhra Pradesh
·Oct 05, 2023, 01:03 PM

Janasena clarifies, Pawan Kalyan not leaving NDA just supporting TDP

·Sep 18, 2023, 07:00 AM

TDP MPs protest near Gandhi statue in Parliament over Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

Andhra Pradesh
·Sep 13, 2023, 07:03 AM

Two detained at Vizag airport for protest against Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest

Andhra Pradesh
·Sep 10, 2023, 07:42 AM

TDP continues protest over Naidu’s arrest

Andhra Pradesh
·Aug 29, 2023, 12:05 AM

Chandrababu Naidu complaints to CEC about ‘irregularities’ in voters’ list

Andhra Pradesh
·Aug 05, 2023, 12:03 AM

Violence in Andhra town as police stops Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy

Andhra Pradesh
·Jun 27, 2023, 12:33 AM

TDP launches new campaign ‘Nalugella Narakam’ against Jagan government

Telangana
·Jun 07, 2023, 12:26 AM

TDP will regain glory in Telangana: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

TDP MLA attacked in Assembly at Jagan's behest: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

TDP To Support Droupadi Murmu In President Poll

·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

There is no national party except BJP: Nadda

