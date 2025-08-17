Chandrababu, Pawan hail Radhakrishnan’s nomination as NDA candidate for Vice President

Amaravati, Aug 17 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party President N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have congratulated Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan on being named as the National Democratic Alliance’s Vice Presidential candidate.

“Congratulations to Hon’ble Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan Ji on being announced as the NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate. A senior statesman and respected leader, he has long served the nation with distinction,” Chandrababu Naidu posted on X.

“The Telugu Desam Party warmly welcomes his nomination and extends its full support,” added Naidu, whose party is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA at the Centre

Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan has also congratulated Radhakrishnan on his nomination as the NDA’s candidate for Vice President of India.

“With an illustrious career spanning over 40 years, his remarkable journey as a two-term MP from Coimbatore, former Governor of Jharkhand, and now Governor of Maharashtra exemplifies dedication, integrity, and visionary leadership. His vast experience and unwavering commitment to public service make him an inspiring choice to uphold the values of our great nation,” Pawan Kalyan said in his message on X.

He extended “deepest gratitude” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President J. P. Nadda for this “exceptional decision, which strengthens the foundation of our democracy.”

“Wishing Sri CP Radhakrishnan ji immense success in this esteemed role. Jai Hind!” added the actor-politician

Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology, Nara Lokesh, also congratulated Radhakrishnan. “Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan Garu on being announced as the NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate. With his vast experience and dedicated service to the nation, he embodies the spirit of leadership. Telugu Desam Party proudly supports his candidature and wishes him success,” said Lokesh, who is general secretary of TDP and son of Chandrababu Naidu.

