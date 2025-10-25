Sudheer Babu says filming 'Jo Laali Jo' from 'Jatadhara' reminded him of his bond with his mother

Mumbai Oct 25 (IANS) The makers of Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha's much-awaited drama, "Jatadhara" have shared the heart-touching lullaby “Jo Laali Jo” from the film reflecting on the pure and unbreakable bond between a mother and her son.

The melody has been composed and penned by Shivin Kashyap.

Speaking about the track, producer Prerna Arora shared, “Jo Laali Jo isn’t just a song — it’s the heart of Jatadhara. It carries the innocence of a mother’s prayer and the pain of separation in one breath. It’s one of those rare songs that makes you feel before you even think.”

Director Umesh Kr. Bansal added, “This song defines what Jatadhara stands for — emotion, energy, and enlightenment. Every frame of Jo Laali Jo reflects a truth we’ve all lived — that a mother’s love is both our first lullaby and our lifelong strength.”

Sudheer Babu, revealed, “Filming Jo Laali Jo was deeply personal for me. It reminded me of my own bond with my mother — something pure, grounding, and emotional. The song carries a stillness that speaks louder than words.”

Veteran actress Indira Krishnan, stated, "Jo Laali Jo took us to a space of raw emotion. While shooting it, everyone on set, from the actors to the crew, was teary-eyed because of the message this song conveys. It’s that rare piece of music that reminds you of your parents’ quiet sacrifices, their sleepless nights, and their boundless love. The emotion was so real, you could feel it on-screen."

Ravi Prakash spilled, “This song mirrors the silent sacrifices that our parents make every single day. As a parent, it even made me think of my own family. Jo Laali Jo isn’t just about parenthood; it’s about the selfless love of all parents and the emotions for their children."

"Jatadhara" enjoys an exciting cast that also includes Shilpa Shirodkar, Ravi Prakash, and Rohit Pathak in pivotal roles.

Produced by Prerna Arora under Ess Kay Gee Entertainment and Umesh Kr. Bansal, in association with Zee Studios, "

"Jatadhara" will be released in the theatres in Hindi and Telugu on November 7.

