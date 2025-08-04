Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha don a fierce, never-seen-before avatar in first look poster of ‘Jatadhara’

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) The makers, on Monday, unveiled the first look poster of “Jatadhara,” featuring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in fierce, never-seen-before avatars.

Taking to Instagram, they shared the poster and wrote, “The wait is over! Witness the mythology-meets-visual spectacle of #JATADHARA. Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, and a glimpse of Lord Shiva ignite the screen. ZEE Studios & #PrernaVArora redefine Indian cinema, yet again. Teaser 8th August—history in the making.”

The poster offers a glimpse into the intense world of Jatadhara, where myth and reality collide, and the divine faces off against the cursed. At the center, a blazing trident cuts through stormy skies as Sudheer Babu’s character stands ready for battle, with the mighty figure of Lord Shiva looming behind him. The scene shifts to a fiery red underworld, where the terrifying Dhanapisachini — a demon guarding forbidden treasures — appears in a chilling, upside-down form.

More cast details are expected to be revealed soon. Produced by Zee Studios & Prerna Arora, under the banner Ess Kay Gee Entertainment, the forthcoming mythic supernatural epic blends ancient Indian lore with high-octane visual storytelling.

Helmed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, the film aims to deliver a grand visual experience with cutting-edge VFX, AI-driven storytelling, and a concept-rich narrative inspired by Indian mythology. Backed by music from Zee Music Co., the film is set for a nationwide release later this year.

“Jatadhara” marks Prerna Arora’s second major collaboration with Zee Studios following “Rustom.” She has previously produced movies like “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, “Padman,” “Pari,” and “Batti Gul Meter Chalu.”

In March, Sonakshi Sinha had announced a completing the second schedule of her much-anticipated Telugu film debut, “Jatadhara.” “Annnnnd its a WRAP for a power packed second schedule of #Jatadhara!!! Cant wait for third sched (sic),” the actress wrote as the caption.

On the occasion of Women’s Day (March 8), the makers unveiled Sonakshi’s first look, featuring the actress in a fierce and powerful avatar. The poster was released with a caption celebrating strength and power.

--IANS

ps/