Subhash Ghai calls meeting President Droupadi Murmu an inspiring moment

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Thursday described his meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on the occasion of Republic Day as an inspiring experience that made him reflect on her life journey.

Read More

Taking to Instagram, the 81-year-old filmmaker shared that interacting with the President made him look closely at her story and the path she has travelled to reach the highest constitutional office of the country.

He also shared a picture greeting the President.

“Meeting Hon. President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Republic Day was an inspiring moment for me to look into her story n journey of her life till date (sic),” he wrote as the caption.

He praised President Murmu’s simplicity, humility and depth, calling her a source of inspiration for creative minds across the country.

“One of the most simple humble n deep lady does inspire every good writer to make a movie on her journey to inspire every child of India that you can achieve this (sic).”

The filmmaker had earlier shared his excitement upon meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent Republic Day celebrations at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sharing his experience, Ghai shared a photo on social media and wrote, “A unique quality in personality in our honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, is that whenever he meets you, he talks through his eyes more than words.”

“I felt great when he greeted me with a smile by my name at the home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Republic Day.”

The filmmaker expressed his thrill upon being recognised by his name by the Prime Minister.

Ghai, over the last 5 decades, has given out classics such as Karz Hero, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes, Taal and Yaadein to name a few.

--IANS

dc/