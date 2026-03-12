Soha Ali Khan twins with the girl gang at Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur wedding

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan was one of the celebs who attended the intimate yet dreamy wedding nuptials of actress Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur, who tied the knot on Wednesday.

In the first photo from her post on IG, Soha was seen posing with the bride and groom, along with the rest of the girl gang.

The 'Rang De Basanti' actress was seen twinning with the ladies in a cream saree, along with a golden choker neckpiece, some light makeup, and her hair tied into a bun.

This was followed by some solo clicks of Soha from the wedding celebration.

In one of the photos from the album, the 'Chhorii 2' actress was seen posing with bride Kritika and 'Border 2' actress Anya Singh.

Towards the end of the post, Soha uploaded a picture of Kritika having a fun interaction with her daughter, Inaaya.

We could not see her face, as little Inaaya had her back towards the camera.

Sharing the snippets from the festivities on social media, Soha wished Kritika and Gaurav a lifetime of happiness in the caption, saying "To a lifetime of love (sic)", followed by a red heart and evil eye emoji. Soha further tagged the newlyweds, Kritika and Gaurav, in her latest social media update.

Kritika and Gaurav also garnered a lot of eyeballs as they made a lively entry at their wedding celebration, accompanied by a couple of cricket legends such as Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra, and Zaheer Khan.

Moreover, filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar was also seen joining them during the dance performance.

Ace designer Masaba Gupta dropped a video of the unique entry on her social media account, sharing the joyful moment of the newlyweds with the netizens.

The clip showed Kritika and Gaurav walking behind the dancing team, making their official entry as the boys swayed enthusiastically.

