Celebrity Wedding
J·Jun 14, 2024, 12:20 pm
Sonakshi Sinha to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on June 23?
J·Mar 16, 2024, 02:33 pm
Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat are now married, couple shares pictures loaded with love and happiness
J·Feb 27, 2024, 09:58 am
Rakul Preet Singh shares pictures from vibrant mehendi ceremony
J·Dec 25, 2023, 04:37 am
Newlyweds Arbaaz, Shura pose with son Arhaan at wedding ceremony
J·Dec 10, 2023, 02:12 pm
Mukti Mohan ties knot with 'Animal' actor Kunal Thakur
J·Sep 29, 2023, 02:44 pm
'Haldi' ceremony pictures of Raghav, Parineeti will leave you awestruck
J·Sep 25, 2023, 10:11 am
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance as newlyweds
J·Sep 24, 2023, 10:45 am
Vikrant Massey, Sheetal expecting their first child, check out actor’s creative post
J·Sep 23, 2023, 07:37 am
To ‘new beginnings’: Priyanka sends out wishes to ‘little one’ Parineeti, Raghav
J·Sep 20, 2023, 10:07 am
Parineeti, Raghav's picture seeking blessings in Gurudwara goes viral
J·Sep 13, 2023, 08:59 am
Ashok Selvan, Keerthi Pandian tie the knot in Tirunelveli
J·Sep 11, 2023, 09:44 am
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista tie the knot in intimate Massachusetts ceremony
