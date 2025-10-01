Selena Gomez ‘bawled her eyes out’ during her wedding ceremony

Los Angeles, Oct 1 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez, who has married record producer Benny Blanco over the weekend, was completely overwhelmed with emotion on her big day.

A source told Us Weekly: "Everyone there was sobbing, and it was extremely emotional."

Blanco's vows were much shorter than his wife's but the “Wolf” hitmaker felt highly emotional throughout the ceremony.

The insider shared: "They were still very heartfelt and sweet, and Selena bawled her eyes out."

The 37-year-old actress also paid tribute to Gomez's 12-year-old sister, Gracie, during the ceremony, gifting her a coupon book for "whatever she needs", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The source explained: "If she needed something from them like a day to hang out or a shopping spree, Gracie could use a coupon with them for whatever she needed. It was very sweet, and everyone was crying over that too."

Blanco also played a huge role in the design and feel of their wedding day.

The insider said: "It was very much his style and was similar to the decor in their Beverly Hills home. He is very into design and loved doing it."

Meanwhile, Gomez previously confessed that she never imagined herself dating Blanco.

However, the singer's attitude changed the more they worked together.

During an appearance on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, Gomez shared: "I was so not ... you know when you realise you’re not in that place anymore you need to be where you are? It’s all about timing to meet that person even if I did think, 'Oh I need to take this a step forward then it wouldn’t have worked'.”

“Simply you just have to be there mentally in order to move forward with something healthy. Then we reunited for Single Soon … it wasn’t our favourite … just because I can say this cause I’m marrying him.”

“Just really wasn’t what I thought I wanted so he came in and he agrees on a lot of levels but he just came in and I was like oh ‘Hi Benny’ and we spoke for two hours and I asked him to hook me up with anybody that he knew that was cute and he was like, ‘Oh we do these things, these dinner nights. You should come’ ... and next thing you know we’re dating."

