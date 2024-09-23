Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne is married to Joe Hooten

Washington [US]: Actor Jamie Foxx proudly walked his eldest daughter, actor Corinne Foxx, down the aisle during her wedding to Joe Hooten.

The intimate ceremony on Saturday night marked a joyous occasion for the Foxx family, as per Page Six.

Garcelle Beauvais, Foxx's former co-star from 'The Jamie Foxx Show,' shared a collection of photos from the celebration on her Instagram account.

"Last night we got to witness & celebrate the love of @corinnefoxx and @joe.hooten," she wrote in her post, adding, "Your love & respect for each other is palpable. Corinne, you looked stunning."

In one heartfelt image obtained by Page Six, Jamie Foxx appeared emotional while escorting Corinne, dressed in a beautiful white off-the-shoulder gown adorned with floral details.

She carried a bouquet of white roses as she smiled at her father. Jamie looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo, showcasing the close bond they share.

The post also featured a delightful moment of the father-daughter duo enjoying their dance together later in the evening.

Corinne announced her engagement to Joe Hooten in December 2023, after five years of dating.

Sharing black-and-white photos from their engagement shoot, she wrote, "From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever."

Jamie Foxx later expressed his joy on Instagram, praising the couple as the "perfect example of what being in love is," as per Page Six.

He reflected on Joe's proposal, stating, "I had tears of joy in my soul" when Joe shared his plans with him.

The wedding comes after a challenging year for the Foxx family, marked by Jamie's health struggles.

In April, Corinne revealed that her father had been hospitalized due to a "medical complication," and by July, Jamie shared that a severe headache had resulted in a 20-day absence from the public eye, as per Page Six.

In addition to Corinne, Jamie Foxx is also a father to his 15-year-old daughter, Anelise, whom he welcomed in October 2008 with ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis.

—ANI