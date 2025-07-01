Shooting for Puri Jagannadh's film with Vijay Sethupathi to begin in July first week

Chennai, July 1 (IANS) The makers of director Puri Jagannadh's eagerly awaited upcoming film, featuring actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, have now disclosed that shooting for the film will begin in the first week of July.

Shooting of the highly ambitious venture, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs, was expected to begin in the last week of June. However, it will now start this week, sources pointed out.

The shooting will commence with Vijay Sethupathi and other lead actors participating in the first schedule itself.

The film is being produced by Puri Jagannath under the banner of Puri Connects and is to be presented by Charmi Kaur in collaboration with JB Motion Pictures and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla. The collaboration with JB Motion Pictures will allow the makers to further enhance the grandeur of the movie.

Samyuktha plays the female lead opposite Vijay Sethupathi in this film, while Tabu and Vijay Kumar play pivotal roles.

Sources have disclosed that Samyuktha’s character will be integral to the narrative, with ample scope for performance and emotional depth. The actress is reportedly thrilled with the story and her role, and is eager to begin shooting.

It may be recalled that the team had recently completed an extensive recce in Hyderabad and Chennai to finalize locations for the first schedule.

This pan-India project will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, aiming to captivate audiences across the country.

The film is to be produced under the Puri Connects banner by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, and all pre-production formalities have been completed.

For the unaware, director Puri Jagannadh, who is known for his flamboyant manner of storytelling, is all set to helm this ambitious project with the versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead.

The upcoming venture is to be a full-on mass and commercial entertainer, distinguished by a unique storyline that blends Puri's signature style with Vijay Sethupathi's magnetic screen presence.

--IANS

mkr/