Sapna Chaudhary recounts how a gangster kissed her during a performance in her early days

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Haryanvi sensation, Sapna Chaudhary, who is presently seen in the reality show "The 50", recalled the time a gangster kissed her during a performance at a gangster's den during the early days of her career.

During a recent episode, Sapna was heard saying that once, as they were desperate for money, they were offered a show at a farmhouse, which they accepted without a second thought. However, as they reached there, they found around 25-26 tables with 8 to 9 guns on each of them.

She added that it seemed like a celebration after someone had come back from jail.

Sapna recalled that while she was performing solo, a boy continuously came and kept whispering something in her ear.

When Sapna's mother inquired from her what the boy was saying, she told her that she was unable to understand.

Sapna shared that after witnessing all this, her mother even requested the organizers to let them go. To this, they replied, "How is this possible, aunty? The dance is still going on. Complete the dance and go. Didn't we give you money? So dance and go."

As Sapna started dancing on stage, the same boy who was whispering in her ear came from behind and kissed her on the cheek and ran away.

Upset by this, Sapna said that she won't perform anymore; they can kill her if they wish.

She said that her mother held her hand to calm her down and told those people, "Look, brother, you are calling someone else's daughter and doing this. This is very wrong."

After this, her mother held her hand, and the two walked out.

"There was a long path to get out, and throughout the distance we were thinking that "Here comes the shot". As soon as we got out of the gate and sat in the car, we finally breathed a sigh of relief", remembered Sapna.

