Feb 20, 2026

Karan Patel’s team responds to ‘The 50’ backlash: Not laziness, but a rib fracture

Feb 20, 2026

Amidst seperation rumours, Divya Agarwal pens romantic note for husband Apurva Padgaonkar on anniversary

Feb 11, 2026

Nikki Tamboli slams Prince Narula on body-shaming: ‘So-called husband, father, public figure’

Jan 31, 2026

‘Bigg Boss 19’ fame Nehal Chudasama on ‘The 50’: Feels like a real test

Jan 29, 2026

Karan Patel on taking a break from daily shows: Was running on autopilot

Jan 26, 2026

‘Bigg Boss 5’ fame Sidharth Bhardwaj returns to reality TV with ‘The 50’: I thrive in chaos

Jan 26, 2026

Karan Patel reflects on two decades of television: Early on, I was hungry and eager to prove myself

Jan 26, 2026

Yuvika Chaudhary: Prince Narula, I are strong individuals with our own viewpoints

Jan 26, 2026

Prince Narula: Romance in reality shows has now become fake

Jan 24, 2026

Karan Patel talks about playing Raman Bhalla: As a person, he softened me

Jan 23, 2026

Sapna Choudhary on entering ‘The 50’: I’m a voice that comes from my own soil

Jan 23, 2026

Nikki Tamboli, Arbaz Patel to enter ‘The 50’, couple say ‘ready to challenge limits’

Jan 23, 2026

Karan Patel explains why ‘The 50’ felt right despite rejecting ‘Bigg Boss’

Jan 22, 2026

Karan Patel calls ‘The 50’ phase of reinvention: I’m not done, I’m evolving

Jan 21, 2026

Ridhi Dogra: Always trying to discover something new about myself

Jan 20, 2026

Urvashi Dholakia gears up for hard-core physical tasks in 'The 50': You'll get to see how much strength and power I have