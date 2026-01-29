Karan Patel on taking a break from daily shows: Was running on autopilot

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Popular actor Karan Patel, known for his long and successful innings in daily fiction shows, has opened up about his decision to step away from the relentless grind of television schedules, saying he reached a point where he felt he was “running on autopilot.”

Speaking about the break, Patel admitted that while daily television has been an integral part of his career, the demanding nature of the medium eventually took a toll on him

Asked at what point he felt the need to step back from daily fiction shows, Karan told IANS: “When I realised I was running on autopilot. I love daily television, but it’s physically and mentally exhausting.”

Karan clarified that the decision to pause was not driven by burnout alone, but by the need to reconnect with himself beyond the sets and shooting floors.

“I wanted to reconnect with myself, with life outside the set. That pause wasn’t about quitting—it was about recalibrating,” said the actor, who was last seen in the daily show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Karan starred in the series Kasturi, where he played Robbie Sabarwal, his first lead role. His first role was in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii where he played Vigyat. He has also worked in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kasamh Se.

In 2008, he debuted as a host by anchoring a new show Kaho Na Yaar Hai. In 2013, he participated in the dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He quit Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in 2019. But re-entered in November 2019.

His role as Raman Kumar Omprakash Bhalla with his co-star Divyanka T Dahiya. In 2020, he participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The same year, he played Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, replacing Karan Singh Grover.

He will now be seen in The 50.

Produced by Banijay Asia, The 50 is India’s upcoming large-scale reality show. Streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors, The 50 promises a bold new format set to disrupt the Indian reality TV playbook.

The upcoming JioHotstar show, adapted from the popular French series Les Cinquante, features 50 contestants in a lavish palace setting with no fixed rules for unpredictable drama, strategy, and politics.

