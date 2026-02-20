Amidst seperation rumours, Divya Agarwal pens romantic note for husband Apurva Padgaonkar on anniversary

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actress and reality TV star Divya Agarwal marked her wedding anniversary with husband Apurva Padgaonkar by sharing a romantic video montage along with a deeply personal note. The romantic wish comes amidst all the rumours of their seperation that had taken the internet by storm a few days ago.

Sharing the clip, Divya wrote, “I married you only because you are the only one who understands everything,,, you never wanted to change me .. you know the core of me … happy anniversary to my love.. counting many more”

The video shared by Divya features candid moments of the couple, including a happy and smiling selfie video taken at what appears to be an airport runway, with an aeroplane visible in the background. The two are seen smiling warmly at the camera, showing utmost love and comfort in each other’s presence.

A few days ago, rumours of Divya and Apurva to have seperated had shocked their fans. What added more fuel to the fire was Apurva staying completely away and retraining from posting anything in favour of Divya’s game in the reality show The 50. But with the anniversary special video and wish, the rumours seem to have been put to rest.

Talking about Divya and Apurva, the couple tied the knot in February 2024 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family in Mumbai in a Maharashtrian stylt. The couple had known each other for years before reconnecting and getting engaged in December 2022. Before meeting Apurva, Divya was in a relationship with actor Varun Sood, and the two parted ways in 2022. She was trolled heavily for splitting with Varun and marrying Apurva.

On the work front, Divya rose to fame with Splitsvilla 10 and later won Ace of Space. She also went on to win Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. She is currently seen in the reality show The 50.

For the uninitiated, Apurva Padgaonkar is a Mumbai-based restaurateur and entrepreneur who runs popular hospitality ventures and largely keeps a low public profile.

