Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'Forever grateful' after attending Republic Day reception at President's home

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed her gratitude after attending the reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the 77th Republic Day.

Samantha revealed that growing up, she could not even dream of being a part of such a prestigious gathering, and today, fate and her motherland allowed her to live the unimaginable.

Pouring her heart out in an emotional social media post, Samantha wrote on her Insta, "Growing up, there were no cheerleaders… no inner voice that ever suggested I’d be here one day. No roadmap… Dreams like this once felt too big to even imagine. I just kept showing up, in a country that allowed that to be enough! 🇮🇳 (sic)."

The 'Yashoda' actress concluded the post with "Forever grateful", along with folded hands emojis.

For the event, Samantha chose to put her best foot forward in a stunning green saree with golden embellishments.

She decided to accessorize the look with a golden choker necklace and matching earrings, along with light makeup and her hair parted in the middle.

Samantha uploaded several pics from the reception, where she was seen posing at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The post also included a snap of the invitation for the reception.

The event was graced by many distinguished guests, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, European Council President Antonio Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, to name just a few.

For the unversed, the ‘At Home’ event is a long-standing tradition held every year on Republic Day to celebrate the adoption of India’s Constitution.

Work-wise, Samantha will next be seen in the Telugu drama, "Maa Inti Bangaram".

Directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy, the film is being backed by Samantha, under her home banner Tralala Moving Pictures, along with Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvurruu.

The recently released trailer of "Maa Inti Bangaram" has already created massive hype among movie buffs.

