Randeep Hooda bulks up for ‘Eetha’ with Shraddha Kapoor

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda has raised the bar for fitness as he shared a mirror selfie showcasing his visibly bulked-up physique for his upcoming film “Eetha” starring Shraddha Kapoor.

Read More

A source close to the project shared, “Randeep has always been extremely committed to his craft, and physical transformation is something he takes very seriously.”

“If a role demands a certain look or body type, he fully immerses himself into achieving it and with Eetha it’s not different. Right now, he’s focusing on gaining massive strength and bulking up,” added the source.

On January 30, news about Randeep sporting a distinct new look, a thick moustache for his role, did the rounds.

According to sources, Randeep’s new look is for his upcoming period biopic drama Eetha, which is currently under production. The film stars Randeep Hooda opposite Shraddha Kapoor and is believed to have been shot across various parts of Maharashtra.

Directed by filmmaker Laxman Utekar, Eetha is based on the life of one of India’s earliest Tamasha/Lavni dancers, bringing to the forefront a powerful and culturally rooted story.

In other news, Randeep and his wife Lin Laishram are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy. They took to Instagram on November 29 to make the announcement.

In a joint post, they wrote: "Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way (Tiger Face, red heart and infinity emojis)."

Randeep and Lin first met at veteran star Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley.

Eventually, having fallen for one another, the lovebirds started living together during the lockdown. They made their relationship Instagram official back in 2022. The couple finally tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur.

Randeep will also be seen in the epic war drama “Operation Khukri.” Randeep has secured the official movie rights to “Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad” by Major General Rajpal Punia, and Damini Punia.

The film “Operation Khukri” will bring to screen the harrowing real-life events from 2000, when 233 Indian soldiers were held hostage by rebel forces in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and the subsequent high-risk rescue mission that followed.

The actor will portray Major General Raj Pal Punia (then a young Company Commander of the 14th Mechanised Infantry), who navigated both the tense standoff and the extraordinary rescue operation amid challenging jungle warfare conditions.

--IANS

dc/