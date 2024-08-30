Shraddha Kapoor
J·Aug 30, 2024, 07:26 am
Shraddha, Rajkummar's 'Stree 2' continues to create history at box-office, surpasses "Gadar 2"
J·Aug 19, 2024, 10:14 am
'Stree 2' leads Box Office earnings ahead of 'Khel Khel Mein', Vedaa
J·Jul 11, 2023, 10:58 am
'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor begin shooting for horror-comedy sequel
J·Jul 08, 2023, 11:58 am
Shraddha Kapoor heads to MP's Chanderi for shoot of 'Stree 2'
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
First look of Ranbir and Shraddha's "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" promises a new take on love
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.