Shraddha Kapoor has a pertinent question for photo editors

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in ‘Stree 2’, has a very interesting query for all the Photo editors of the world.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from her photoshoot. In the pictures captured in mid-close up, the actress can be seen fully decked up wearing a blue coloured top, as she rounded up her looks with demi-fine jewellery from her own brand.

She wrote in the caption, “Yeh photoshop wale maathe ka til kyun nikal dete hain”.

The actress is also known for her wit and quirkiness, and her posts on social media are a testament to the same. Shraddha was recently seen devouring 'gajar ka halwa' while getting ready, seated on her makeup chair in her makeup room.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is set to voice the animated character of Judy Hopps in the Hindi version of ‘Zootopia 2’. Bringing the beauty of her cuteness through her voice, Shraddha seems to be the perfect choice to portray the lovable Judy. Announcing the news, Disney India took to their social media account on the 7th of November and shared an adorable poster of Zootopia 2 featuring Shraddha and Judy.

On the Bollywood front, the actress is set to return in ‘Stree 3’, which is scheduled for an August 2027 release. She also has the fantasy trilogy ‘Naagin’ in the pipeline, in which she will essay the titular role. Further, Shraddha Kapoor will also be seen in the biopic of legendary Marathi folk performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

The movie has been titled ‘Eetha’, where Shraddha will be playing the tutorial role. The actress, as per reports, has started her training in Lavani, a traditional Maharashtrian dance form, for the same. The film is based on the inspiring journey of dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, who was one of Maharashtra’s most revered Tamasha performers.

--IANS

aa/