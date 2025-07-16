Rajinikanth congratulates Kamal Haasan on becoming a member of the Rajya Sabha

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Acclaimed actor Kamal Haasan paid a visit to Superstar Rajinikanth ahead of his oath-taking ceremony as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha.

Haasan took to his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and dropped a string of photos from the meeting. The pictures feature the 'Indian' actor presenting his official Rajya Sabha order to Rajinikanth. Haasan also presented Rajinikanth with a bouquet as the two Southern stalwarts met. In another image, Haasan and Rajinikanth also indulged in a warm embrace.

Posting the photos on the micro-blogging site, Haasan wrote, “I shared the beginning of this new journey with my friend @rajinikanth. I feel elated.”

Rajinikanth also treated the netizens with a glimpse of the meet and congratulated Haasan on his latest achievement. "My dear friend @ikamalhaasan who will be taking office as a member of the Rajya Sabha, heartfelt congratulations to him," he wrote.

These captures of the two icons have gone viral on social media.

For the unversed, aside from being a renowned actor, Haasan is the founder of the political party, Makkal Needhi Maiyam. He was among the six candidates from Tamil Nadu who were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha. The DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) had named three candidates, allocating a seat to Haasan, in accordance with a prior agreement between the two parties.

Haasan will be taking oath as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha on July 25.

Talking about their professional commitments, Kamal last graced the screen with Mani Ratnam’s "Thug Life". The gangster drama reached the cinema halls on June 5.

Up next, he will be a part of S Shankar’s "Indian 3". His lineup also includes a film with action choreographers Anbariv.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth will next be seen leading Lokesh Kanagaraj’s "Coolie", slated to get a theatrical release on August 14.

Moreover, it is also being speculated that Rajinikanth will be joining forces with 'Maharaja' maker Nithilan Swaminathan for his next.

--IANS

pm/