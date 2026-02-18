Priya Mani, Kishore's looks in Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's 'Saraswathi' revealed!

Hyderabad, Feb 18 (IANS) The makers of 'Saraswathi', which marks actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's debut as a director in the film industry, have now revealed the first looks of actors Priya Mani and Kishore in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its X timeline, Dosa Diaries, the production house producing the film, released a promo containing BTS clips of actors Priya Mani and Kishore on the sets of the film and wrote, "Thank you Priyamani mam and Kishore sir for being in our Saraswathi. First Look of #Saraswathi is out now. #Saraswathimovie Directed by @varusarathkumar. Produced by @poojasarathkumar & #VaralaxmiSarathKumar under the @dosadiariesoffl banner. A @musicthaman Musical. #DosaDiaries."

It may be recalled that the producers had released a similar promo containing BTS clips of actor Prakash Raj on the sets of the film while disclosing his character's name in the film. The production house had said, "Thank you Prakash Raj sir for being our RAMANUJAM. #Saraswathi First Look out now. Directed by @varusarath5. Produced by Pooja Sarath Kumar & #VaralaxmiSarathKumar under the @DosaDiariesOffl banner. A @MusicThaman Musical."

For the unaware, Prakash Raj plays a lawyer called Ramanujam in the film.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had announced that the unit had wrapped up the film's shooting on December 30 last year.

Varalaxmi had taken to her Instagram page to pen an emotional post then. She had said, "It’s been one hell of a year.. My directorial debut #Saraswathi... We started shoot a month ago and now it’s a WRAP for #Saraswathi."

The actress-turned-director then went on to thank everybody who had played a role in making the film.

She said, "Thank you to every single person that was a part of this amazing journey. All my actors... team members...Every single light man to production amma. Thank you. I’m filled with gratitude. More to go. More to say... soon...Wishing everyone a fabulous new year ahead."

The film is being produced by Varalaxmi herself along with her sister Pooja under the banner of Dosa Diaries.

The film, apart from featuring Varalaxmi herself, features a host of actors including actors Prakash Raj, Priya Mani, Radhikaa Sarathkumar and Naveen Chandra.

'Saraswathi' also boasts of a sound technical team. The film has music by one of Tamil and Telugu film industries' top music director, Thaman.

Cinematography for the film has been handled by Edwin Sakay, while editing for the film is by Venkat Raajen. Art direction is by Sudheer and dance choreography is by Brinda.

Although nothing much about the film's plot is known, sources in the industry say that the film will be a new age thriller that will have audiences hooked to the screen from start to finish.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Varalaxmi, among other films, has a Hollywood film alongside British actor Jeremy Irons.

It may be recalled that the actress, who plays a pivotal role in the International film 'Rizana - A Caged Bird', had said that working alongside the Academy Award winner felt surreal.

Speaking about working Jeremy Irons, Varalaxmi had said,"It is surreal to be working alongside Academy award winner Jeremy Irons. He is the voice of Scar from 'The Lion King', a film I adore to a point that I know all the dialogues by heart. To be making my Hollywood debut in a film with him is a dream come true. He is such a respected actor not just in Hollywood, but in world cinema."

--IANS

mkr/