Praying to Raghavendra Swamy for the swift recovery of CM Stalin, says actor Raghava Lawrence

Chennai, July 25 (IANS) Well known Tamil film actor, director and producer Raghava Lawrence has wished Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is now discharging his official duties from a private hospital, a speedy recovery from his angioplasty treatment.

Taking to his X timeline to wish the Chief Minister a speedy recovery, Raghava Lawrence wrote, "Wishing our Honorable Chief Minister Thiru M.K. Stalin sir @mkstalin a speedy recovery from his angioplasty treatment. From the time of his revered father, Thiru Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi sir, they have stood by heart patients and supported them with compassion. My team and I pray to Ragavendra Swamy that he regain full health soon and continue his service to the people of Tamil Nadu."

For the unaware, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai after he complained of giddiness. The Chief Minister has been diagnosed with variations in heart rate following a series of medical investigation.

A statement, issued by the hospital, said that the Chief Minister underwent a therapeutic procedure in the morning to address the condition and is currently in stable health. Despite being hospitalised, Stalin has continued to discharge his administrative responsibilities from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Raghava Lawrence is currently working on an interesting line up of films including his eagerly awaited film 'Benz'.

Ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj, who is one of the producers of director Bakkiyaraj Kannan's eagerly-awaited action thriller 'Benz', featuring actor Raghava Lawrence and Nivin Pauly in the lead, has already confirmed that the unit has completed its second shooting schedule.

The ace director had also said that the unit would complete the film in the next three to four months.

The film has triggered huge interest for a number of reasons but the most important reason is that the film will feature actor Nivin Pauly as a villain for the first time.

Written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film has music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar‬. Cinematography for the film is by Goutham George and editing is by Philomin Raj. Art direction for the film has been done by Jacki while Pradeep Boopathi is serving as the creative producer.

