MK Stalin
J·Aug 30, 2024, 03:06 pm
"Political agendas should not overshadow children's education": Dharmendra Pradhan urges Tamil Nadu CM to implement PM SHRI Scheme
J·Aug 30, 2024, 05:55 am
Tamil Nadu govt signs MoU with Nokia, PayPal, Microchip; aims financial boost in state
J·Aug 20, 2024, 06:38 am
"It is a direct assault on social justice," says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on UPSC lateral entry scheme
J·Jul 30, 2024, 06:28 am
Wayanad landslides: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin condoles deaths, says willing to extends logistical, manpower support to Kerala
J·Jun 24, 2024, 08:28 am
Kallakurichi hooch deaths: Tamil Nadu BJP delegation meets Governor Ravi
J·Jun 22, 2024, 01:11 pm
Tamil Nadu: BJP workers stage protest over Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, detained
J·Jun 19, 2024, 09:42 am
Rahul Gandhi visits Congress headquarters in Delhi on his 54th birthday
J·Mar 20, 2024, 06:18 am
DMK releases first list of candidates and manifesto for Lok Sabha elections
J·Mar 09, 2024, 02:34 pm
Lok Sabha polls: DMK seals seat-sharing pact with Congress, allots 9 seats in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry
J·Feb 17, 2024, 11:04 am
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin virtually inaugurates, lays foundation stone for various welfare projects in Chennai
J·Dec 05, 2023, 06:38 am
"State has received historic rainfall but damage less than previous times" says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on effect of Cylone Michaung
J·Sep 17, 2023, 08:59 am
Stalin to unveil new mobile app, ‘Makkaludan Stalin’ at Vellore
J·Sep 10, 2023, 06:40 am
DMK red flags bid to rename India as part of plan to impose RSS agenda
J·Sep 07, 2023, 10:14 am
“Unfair for PM to…,” Tamil Nadu CM Stalin on son Udhyanidhi's ‘Sanatana’ remark
J·Sep 03, 2023, 12:21 pm
"Ask your father...": Chilkur Balaji temple priest slams Udhayanidhi over his "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remark
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Opposition leaders, led by DMK chief Stalin, to attend Delhi social justice forum on Monday
