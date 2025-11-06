Stalin's 'Udanpirappe Vaa' campaign gains momentum, CM warns DMK cadres in Nellai of consequences if seat lost

Chennai, Nov 6 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M.K. Stalin has intensified his 'Udanpirappe Vaa' (Come, My Sibling) campaign across the state as part of the party’s groundwork for the 2026 Assembly elections.

The outreach initiative is aimed at energising the cadre base, strengthening district-level leadership, and ensuring booth-level coordination to secure another term for the ruling party.

As part of this mission, Stalin on Thursday held a review meeting with DMK functionaries from the Nellai Assembly constituency at Sankarankovil.

The meeting was attended by MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, who oversees party affairs in the southern region.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister reportedly issued a firm warning to the local office-bearers, emphasising that the party must win the Nellai seat in the 2026 polls.

"If the DMK fails to capture the constituency, everyone responsible will lose their posts," Stalin said, urging cadres to work unitedly and avoid complacency.

The ‘Udanpirappe Vaa’programme, which involves one-on-one meetings with district secretaries and key executives, has become a crucial platform for Stalin to gauge organisational preparedness and instil a renewed sense of accountability among the cadre.

Meanwhile, the broader political landscape in Tamil Nadu is beginning to take shape ahead of the elections.

Both major Dravidian parties—the DMK and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)—have largely finalised their alliance strategies.

While Stalin’s DMK is expected to retain the same coalition partners it had during the 2024 parliamentary polls, the AIADMK, which had parted ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the Lok Sabha elections, has now decided to revive its alliance with the saffron party.

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) continues to witness internal friction between its founder, Dr S Ramadoss and current leader, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, casting uncertainty over its next political move. Meanwhile, actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has generated considerable interest as observers speculate about potential alliances and the impact of the party’s debut performance in the upcoming polls.

With the election clock ticking, Stalin’s 'Udanpirappe Vaa' campaign is seen as the DMK’s most extensive pre-poll exercise yet, combining personal engagement, accountability, and organisational revival to consolidate the party’s position before 2026.

--IANS

aal/vd