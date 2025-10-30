CM Stalin to pay tribute to Muthuramalinga Thevar on his 118th birth anniversary today

Chennai, Oct 30 (IANS) Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will lead the state's homage to freedom fighter and national leader Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on the occasion of his 118th birth anniversary and Guru Puja Day on Thursday.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by ministers, Members of Parliament, and MLAs, will offer floral tributes at the leader's memorial in Pasumpon, Kamudi taluk, Ramanathapuram district, today. Simultaneously, in Chennai, ministers, MPs, MLAs, and representatives from local bodies will pay tribute by garlanding the statue of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar at the Nandanam Junction on Anna Salai.

Born on October 30, 1908, in Pasumpon village to Ukkirapandi Thevar and Indrani Ammal, Muthuramalinga Thevar emerged as a towering figure in Tamil Nadu's socio-political and spiritual spheres.

From a young age, he opposed colonial domination and championed values such as spirituality, nationalism, anti-imperialism, anti-communism, and the eradication of caste discrimination.

His life was an inspiring blend of devotion, discipline, and unwavering patriotism. Thevar passed away on October 30, 1963, but continues to be revered as a symbol of courage, faith, and unity among Tamil people.

During the tenure of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 2007, the Tamil Nadu government lavishly celebrated Thevar's centenary.

Thevar's ancestral house in Pasumpon was renovated, and several public facilities were established to honour his legacy, including a centenary gateway, a photo exhibition hall, an eternal flame, a new library building, a 'Mulai Paari' hall, and a 'Mudikkanakai' hall.

In further recognition of his contributions, three government colleges in Nallur (Tirunelveli district), Kamuthi (Ramanathapuram district), and Usilampatti (Madurai district) were named after him.

The tallest statue of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar was also erected in Madurai.

Continuing this legacy of respect, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, inaugurated the Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Memorial Auditorium (Thevar Arangam) at the Pasumpon memorial site on October 28, 2024.

The annual Guru Puja and birth anniversary celebration stand as a reminder of Thevar's enduring impact on Tamil Nadu's political and cultural history, a legacy rooted in justice, equality, and spiritual nationalism.

