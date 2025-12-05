Prabhas attends his 'Baahubali: The Epic' special screening in Japan

Mumbai Dec 5 (IANS) Superstar Prabhas recently made a much-anticipated visit to Japan to attend a special screening of the highly acclaimed film "Baahubali: The Epic" for the official release in Japan on December 12th.

This film is a unique cinematic feat, as it merges the two parts of the Baahubali saga, "Baahubali: The Beginning" and "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion", into one epic presentation, giving audiences a seamless and immersive experience of the beloved story. At the special screening, Prabhas won everyone’s hearts with his genuine humility and warm interactions off-screen.

After the film, he addressed the audience with a heartfelt smile with his warmth and loving words. His presence and demeanour reflected a deep respect and affection for his Japanese fans, who have long awaited his visit. In a touching moment, Prabhas thanked the fans in Japan. He said, "Thanks for the love. After Baahubali, Rajamouli Garu, Shobhu Garu, and Lakshmi Garu (his wife), so everybody was speaking about you so beautifully, such beautiful fans, emotional people. And for the last 10 years, I've been hearing about Japan so much. So finally, I see you all. Thank you."

His words resonated deeply with the audience, emphasising the connection the film and its team have formed with fans across the world. He also expressed his excitement about fulfilling a long-cherished dream by visiting Japan and assured his fans of his affection, saying, "It was my dream to come to Japan and meet you all in person. And I hope, like Lakshmi Garu, I also come every year and meet you.”

Prabhas’ visit and the release of "Baahubali: The Epic" in Japan mark a significant milestone in bridging Indian cinema with Japanese audiences, celebrating the global impact of this epic masterpiece. Prabhas is now gearing up for a mega lineup of exciting films that include the much-anticipated projects The Rajasaab, Spirit, Fauzi, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, promising fans a thrilling cinematic journey in the coming years.

Talking about S.S. Rajamouli’s epic franchise Baahubali, it had been divided into two blockbuster films: Baahubali: The Beginning, which released on July 10, 2015, and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which hit theatres on April 28, 2017. Both films starred Prabhas in the dual roles of Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali.

The star cast also includes Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladeva, Anushka Shetty as Devasena, Tamannaah Bhatia as Avanthika, and Ramya Krishnan delivering a powerful performance as Sivagami. Acclaimed actors Nassar and Sathyaraj portrayed the roles of Bijjaladeva and Kattappa, respectively.

--IANS

rd/