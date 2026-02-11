‘OG Ramba Ho’ girl Kalpana Iyer recalls what it was like working with Vinod Khanna in 'Kudrat'

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) The original ‘Ramba Ho’ girl, Kalpana Iyer, decided to turn back the clock and recall what it was like working with the late legendary actor Vinod Khanna in the 1981 drama "Kudrat".

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, she called Vinod Khanna a wonderful person who was always polite to everyone around him.

Kalpana was asked, "How do you remember Vinod Khanna?"

Describing the late legend in one word, she said, "an absolute gem".

Adding some more adjectives, the 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' actress went on to call him a "Wonderful human being, classic, and elegant."

Kalpana further shared that Vinod Khanna had one of the most elegant walks in the industry.

She stated, "When he entered a room, you had to see because of the way he walked in. I have always said this, I have seen him upclose, I know."

"He was always polite, always gentle, always with a pleasant smile. I have never seen him be angry or upset with anybody. Apart from 'Kudrat', I also knew him at a personal level for a very long time. It was not like we used to meet every day, but whenever I met him, he was very respectful. There are some people who have an amazing value system, and Vinod sahab was one of them. For me, he will always be a very, very enduring, wonderful, and lovely memory," Kalpana went on to add.

She further revealed that she is happy to see that Vinod Khanna's actor son, Akshaye Khanna, has inherited his father's smile.

Talking about "Kudrat", the film was made under the direction of Chetan Anand, with Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini, Raaj Kumar, and Priya Rajvansh in significant roles, along with others.

Backed under the banners of Mehboob Studios and R. K. Studios, the movie enjoys the tunes scored by R. D. Burman.

