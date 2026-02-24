Kalpana Iyer
Kalpana Iyer lauds efforts of today's heroines, appreciates Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt specifically
Kalpana Iyer lauds efforts of today's actressess, appreciates Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt specifically
‘OG Ramba Ho’ girl Kalpana Iyer recalls what it was like working with Vinod Khanna in 'Kudrat'
‘OG Ramba Ho’ girl Kalpana Iyer gets nostalgic about working with Amitabh Bachchan, recalls their white Ambassador
'OG Ramba Ho' girl Kalpana Iyer recalls her experience working with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Satte Par Satta'
Kalpana Iyer, the original ‘Ramba Ho’ girl, reveals she danced barefoot despite scraped and bleeding feet for the song
Hum Saath Saath Hain’s Kalpana Iyer dances to her iconic song ‘Ramba Ho’ at a wedding