Nikitin Dheer shares how Dharmendra called from the ICU to offer condolences when Pankaj Dheer passed away

Mumbai Nov 24 (IANS) Actor Nikitin Dheer took to his social media account in sharing a heartwarming story that speaks volumes of late Dharmendra and his warmth.

Nikitin Dheer, son of the late veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, wrote in his post, “My Dad & I used to often discuss who is the most successful hero of all time in our film industry; he would say Dharam uncle, without batting an eyelid…” He further added, “He used to always add, ‘the most manly, the most handsome, the most humble and the man with a golden heart…an absolute original…Dharam uncle….’”

Sharing an anecdote that highlighted Dharmendra's warmth and personality as a fine human, Nikitin wrote, “When my dad passed, Dharam uncle called my mom from the ICU and expressed his love and condolences and told Mom that he will be back home soon, not to worry…” He added, “His loss feels deeply personal… we grew up in his arms… got only love and blessings from him…. Always saw him with that smile that lit up the room...hand always raised to bless us...thank you for the invaluable contribution to cinema...thank you for filling our childhood with joy...thank you for showing us what a man can and should be...”

He concluded, “No one can fill the space you have left...there shall never be another DHARMENDRA...” My heartfelt condolences to the entire family. Utmost love and respect always, Aum Shanti,” followed by a joining hands emoticon.

For the united, Dharmdea passed away on November 24, at the age of 89, leaving the entire nation in a state of grief. SRK, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and many other Bollywood stars visited the crematorium to pay their final respects to the late superstar.

Nikitin’s father, the late actor Pankaj Dheer, passed away on October 15 following his battle with cancer.

