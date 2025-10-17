Pankaj Dheer

Oct 17, 2025, 05:49 PM

Jackie Shroff, Rohit Shetty, Esha Deol & Bollywood fraternity attend Pankaj Dheer's prayer meet

Oct 16, 2025, 05:35 AM

Riteish Deshmukh on Pankaj Dheer: No one appeared more powerful than you on the battlefield

Oct 15, 2025, 06:33 PM

Sunny Deol remembers late Pankaj Dheer, calls him a 'fine human being'

Oct 15, 2025, 04:58 PM

Dipika Kakkar, Shoaib Ibrahim get teary-eyed at co-star Pankaj Dheer's funeral

Oct 15, 2025, 04:33 PM

Arbaaz Khan, Mika Singh, Kushal Tandon pay their final respects to late actor Pankaj Dheer

Oct 15, 2025, 03:18 PM

Sidharth Malhotra attends late actor Pankaj Dheer's funeral

Oct 15, 2025, 01:38 PM

Esha Deol remembers late Pankaj Dheer, calls him "wonderful human being, full of joy"

Oct 15, 2025, 11:42 AM

Nikitin Dheer's Instagram story about life posted few hours before his father Pankaj Dheer's death is going viral

Oct 15, 2025, 08:33 AM

Pankaj Dheer of 'Mahabharat' fame passes away at 68

Oct 15, 2025, 08:46 AM

'Mahabharat' fame actor Pankaj Dheer passes away at 68