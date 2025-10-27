Nikitin Dheer shares a condolence letter from PM Modi for his father, late Pankaj Dheer

Mumbai Oct 27 (IANS) Actor Nikitin Dheer recently took to his social media account to share a condolence letter he received for his father, Pankaj Dheer, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharing a picture of the letter from the Prime Minister's Office, Nikitin wrote,“श्री प्रधान मंत्री जी, आपने शब्दों से मेरे पिता को सम्मानित करने के लिए धन्यवाद @narendramodi (Respected Prime Minister, thank you for honouring my father with your words. @narendramodi)."

A few days ago, he had taken to his social media account in finally expressing his heart out post the demise of his father.

The actor had not reacted or expressed his emotions on social media.

Nikitin, during the funeral of Pankaj Dheer, was seen braving the grim situation and fulfilling the duties of a son.

He wrote, "I am not the best at expressing my feelings.. But I shall try.. It's said, the only thing that's guaranteed upon birth is death.. We all know it, accept it, believe it, but when one loses someone who is an essential aspect of one's existence a lot of questions arise."

He also wrote, "On October 15, 2025, I lost my Dad, my Guru, my best friend..Shri Pankaj Dheer..he wasn't well for sometime..it shattered us as a family."

"After he passed we were thronged by thousands of messages... the people who were younger sent prayers, the elders sent aashirwaad and his friends, colleagues and brothers sent love... we received love and respect towards Dad, that no amount of words can express.. I was in no frame of mind to reply to messages."

Nikitin further wrote, "As a few days passed and I saw the continuous river of love he was receiving, I realised that..this is life... not the material things one gathers.. But the love... the blessings... the aadar satkar... all of which is intangible.. All of which my father shall carry to a life after.."

Nikitin, adding that he was extremely proud of his father, wrote, "Today I am more proud than ever to be his son... He was the best father a boy could ever ask for... taught me what grit is... what character is... what loyalty is... what persevering is... how one should follow their dreams even if the world thinks you're delusional... All the life lessons he taught me shall be my north star as long as I breathe... the wide range for music he exposed me to... the love for cinema... or as he would call it "Cine माँ"... from him what I got in virasat most is... utmost love and respect for our industry... knowing how beautiful and inclusive it is."

Promising his father that he would fulfil all personal and professional duties, Dheer wrote, "I promise... that as an actor and as a human being I shall make sure I do things to make my father proud."

He further thanked his father's well wishers and said, “I just wanted to thank each one of you for the respect and love you have shown him... This video is a thank you to all of you... Who loved him... adored him... We are very grateful for HH Swami Chidanand Shastri ji... who at Parmarth Aashram helped us with Dad's asthi visarjan and pooja... आप सभी को हमारे पूरे परिवार की ओर से हाथ जोड़कर आभार जय माँ गंगे हर हर महादेव #harharmahadev."

For the uninitiated, Pankaj Dheer passed away on October 15, reportedly due to cancer.

