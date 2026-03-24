Newlyweds Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben steal a kiss under the Northern Lights on honeymoon

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Newlyweds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben shared a picture on their social media where they were seen stealing a romantic kiss under the Northern Lights in Finland during their honeymoon, further giving their fans a glimpse of their dreamy getaway.

Read More

Taking to social media, Nupur shared a series of pictures capturing their special moments.

She captioned the post as, “If there’s magic anywhere in the world, it’s here… with you,” adding a galaxy star and sky emoticon.

In one of the striking pictures from their carousel post on social media, the couple is seen standing close together on a snow-covered landscape, dressed in warm winter wear, as they share a kiss under the glowing green aurora lights lighting up the night sky.

Nupur also shared umpteen number of other glimpses from their honeymoon on her social media account, where she and Stebin were seen enjoying beautiful and romantic moments together.

The lovebirds also shared many more clicks of the stunning Northern Lights, capturing the beauty of the aurora borealis dancing across the sky, highlighting the romantic essence if their honeymoon.

Talking about Nupur Sanon and Stebin Bin, the couple tied the knot on January 11, this year.

On January 12, the newly wedded had shared multiple pictures from their traditional Hindu style wedding on their social media accounts, in a joint post.

Sharing the pictures, Nupur and Stebin captioned the post in Hindi language that in English reads as, “Tu Mere Kal Da. Sukoon, Te Aaj Da Sukoon!”

In the picture, the bride and groon were seen dressed in traditional Indian wedding attire, holding hands in a moment of togetherness.

The couple, for the uninitiated, were dating for 5 years before tying the knot.

–IANS

rd/