Nupur Sanon
Kriti Sanon applies colour to Nupur & Stebin as they celebrate first Holi post marriage
Kriti Sanon drops a glimpse of her first Holi masti with brother-in-law Stebin Ben
Manish Malhotra recalls his first meeting with Kriti Sanon during her modeling days
Kriti Sanon's special thanks to Manish Malhotra: 'Happiness on everyone’s faces says it all'
Kriti Sanon quips about ‘mithai weight’ post sister Nupur’s wedding
Stebin Ben charms with smooth dance moves, wife Nupur Sanon proudly calls him ‘Mine’
Kriti Sanon treats fans to sister Nupur Sanon’s pre-wedding festivities in ‘Shaadi Dump Part 1’
Kriti Sanon shares how her three pet dogs were also a part of sister Nupur Sanon's wedding reception
Kriti Sanon reveals sister Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben dated for five years before tying the knot
Kriti Sanon gives a retro touch to her saree look at sister Nupur Sanon's wedding reception
Ankit Batra voices Nupur Sanon, Stebin Bin's unique ‘musical pheras’
Kriti Sanon helps Stebin Bin apply ‘sindoor’ to Nupur Sanon during their traditional Indian wedding ceremony
Mouni Roy wishes 'favourite couple' Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben as they embark on a magical journey
Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben share inside pics from their dreamy Christian wedding as they say 'I Do'
Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben jet off to Udaipur to ring in wedding bells
Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben jets off to Udaipur to ring in wedding bells