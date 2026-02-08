Manish Malhotra recalls his first meeting with Kriti Sanon during her modeling days

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra shared some fond memories of his first meeting with actress Kriti Sanon in Delhi back when she used to be a model.

Read More

In his latest Insta post, Manish revealed that when they first met, she advised Kriti to come to Mumbai and try her hand at acting. Little did he know that it was exactly what Kriti was planning to do.

"Gorgeous @kritisanon met her for the first time in Delhi . I was giving each model her garment and o looked at her asked her her name and told her you should be a Heroine come to Mumbai and she said to me that how she was coming to mumbai to be in movies (sic)," the designer recalled.

Reflecting on their journey together, Manish called Kriti her 'favourite' person.

Lauding the 'Tere Ishq Mein' actress, he added, "Many Fashion Shows together including in Dubai as a model to working with her for her songs, appearances and being with her and her lovely family at Nupur and Stebin’s wedding .. Kriti has not only been Gorgeous but a calm , hardworking , focused girl and always remained one of my most favourite person and also lots of loge for her determination and all her Achievements."

It must be noted that Manish designed the clothes for the Hindu ceremony of her sister Nupur Sanon's wedding with singer Stebin Ben.

Recently, Kriti penned a special gratitude note for Manish for making the special occasion even more special with his aesthetically pleasing yet comfortable designs.

"You customised everyone’s look with so much love, warmth and blessings, making sure everyone was happy and comfortable, from the vision of the bride, to even my parents who were elated to wear a Manish Malhotra outfit for the first time! The happiness on everyone’s faces says it all!", her heartfelt post read.

--IANS

pm/