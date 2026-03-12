Nasser tells Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad: Tender an apology from your heart!

Chennai, March 12 (IANS) The South Indian Artistes' Association President Nasser on Thursday urged Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad to tender a heartfelt apology for a derogatory comment he had recently made on iconic Tamil actor and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran (MGR).

Rajendra Prasad, during the course of his speech at an event, heaped praise on veteran Telugu actor Kanta Rao. While highlighting Kanta Rao's significance, he made a comment that demeaned legendary Tamil actor and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR.

Nasser's appeal, which was made through a brief video clipping, came soon after actor Vishal strongly condemned the Telugu actor's remark about the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

In a video message to Dr. Rajendra Prasad Garu, he said, "My dear friend and my colleague, just now I saw a video where you were praising the craft of the great actor Kanta Rao Garu. It's wonderful. An actor praising another actor, an actor respecting another actor's craft is a wonderful thing."

Nasser said that he was however hurt when Rajendra Prasad said something "in comparison with the great actor MGR Garu."

"Every Tamilian will get hurt. Not only Tamilians, some of your colleagues have sent audio tapes where they are hurt. We have, we in the sense the Telugu industry and the Tamil industry, have a very long tradition where we exchanged our talents," Nasser said and pointed out that great directors, actors, musicians, cameramen and writers from one industry had worked in the other.

Nasser went on to say, "MGR Garu is not only an actor, not only an entertainer, he was a great leader. He ruled us, he ruled us for more than a decade. He was a very important advisor when the great NTR Garu started a party. Apolitically, we love him, we honour him. I don't want to elaborate this. You know what has happened, my dear friend. But please, I am talking this not sitting in the chair of President of South Indian Actors' Association. As a part of the film industry, I am requesting you to tender an apology from your heart. I think you will justify it.Thank you, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Garu."

