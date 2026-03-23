Nagarjuna on 'Dhurandhar‌ 2': A film that inspires and changes filmmaking

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Telugu superstar Nagarjuna has lauded the box-office extravaganza ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, which is currently unstoppable at the box-office. He called the film an inspiration and a major change defining the road ahead for Indian cinema.

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On Monday, the veteran actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a long note praising the film and its team.

He wrote, “Saw this incredible film called #Dhurandhar‌TheRevenge !!! What a ride ! It just blew my mind and I can’t stop thinking about it. This is one of those films that inspires and changes filmmaking!! Heartiest congratulations to this inspiring director @AdityaDharFilms and also to the entire technical team, including camera, music, sound design, action, art”.

He further mentioned, “A big shoutout to all the ACTORS you were all so brilliant. So proud to say @AnnapurnaStdios Hyderabad has processed Dolby Cinema for the film and South Indian languages localisation. @DolbyIn @CVRao74 #ANRSoundAndVision”.

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has emerged as one of the biggest box-office juggernauts in recent Indian cinema. The response has been overwhelmingly strong across markets. The film registered high occupancy rates, multiple sold-out shows, and strong traction in dubbed versions, indicating pan-India appeal.

Industry figures like Ayushmann Khurrana and Anupam Kher praised its scale and performances, while critics highlighted its spectacle-driven storytelling. Ram Gopal Varma called its success a disruption to traditional filmmaking norms.

Culturally, the ‘Dhurandhar’ franchise has evolved into a mass phenomenon. Its blend of hyper-stylized action, nationalism, and star power has resonated strongly with audiences, reflecting current cinematic trends. Viral moments, music, and even off-screen incidents have amplified its reach, turning it into more than just a film, a conversation driver.

The sequel solidifies the franchise as a defining force in modern Bollywood spectacle cinema. However, the film has also riled up one section of the audience with many claiming it to be pro-establishment propaganda.

--IANS

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