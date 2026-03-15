Milind Soman on working in South vs Hindi industry: It's more relaxed, faster & seamless

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actor Milind Soman, who has worked across multiple industries including Hindi and South cinema, recently in an exclusive conversation with IANS, spoke about the differences he experienced while working in both the film industries.

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The former supermodel who has also been part of a few projects down South, is now gearing up for his latest Tamil web series Kaattaan.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Milind spoke about how working environments often differ between both the industries and also shared his observations from working on South Indian projects.

“I think in the South they are much more relaxed. That’s what I feel. There are not many things that you have to navigate or negotiate. Not that I personally have to do any of that, but I can see how everybody works,” he said.

He further explained that work tends to move faster and more efficiently on South film sets.

“It is much easier to get things done and get them done on time. Things move quickly and people are able to negotiate any kind of obstacles that come up, because shooting is otherwise and generally never easy,” he elaborated.

Sharing his experience working particularly in Tamil projects, the actor said the teamwork on set stood out for him.

“When you are working in South India, especially in Tamil cinema, the unit works very seamlessly and everyone collaborates very well with each other. That is something I really felt while working there,” he said.

Milind Soman also pointed out that film shoots come with many unpredictable challenges, especially when shooting outdoors.

“If you are shooting outdoors, there are weather variations and so many other factors that affect the schedule. Even for the unit, it is not an easy job,” he added.

The 60 year-old actor also acknowledged that working styles can vary depending on the production team.

“I have worked in Hindi films as well, but you cannot really generalise because every unit is different. A lot of it depends on the producer. The producer largely decides how the team works together,” he said.

On the professional front, Milind Soman is all geared up for his upcoming Tamil web series Kaattaan, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi.

The series is set to premiere on JioHotstar from the 27th of March.

In the show, Milind will be seen essaying the role of a strong and mysterious character, adding much intrigue to the storyline of the Tamil series which will also be dubbed in English, Hindi, Marathi, and a few other South Indian languages.

–IANS

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