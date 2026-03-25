Kriti Sanon says 'I'm glad I got your gummy smile' as she wishes her father on his birthday

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon wished her father with a sweet social media post on his birthday.

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The 'Mili' actress said that she is grateful for inheriting her father's gummy smile.

Sharing a photo of her father on social media, Kriti wrote on the Stories section of her Instagram handle, "Happiest Birthday Papa!!! We love you so so much!! P.S: I'm glad I got your gummy smile (sic)."

Kriti's younger sister, Nupur Sanon, also used social media to wish her father on his special day.

Nupur said that she has won the 'dad lottery'.

Thanking her stars, Nupur wrote on the photo-sharing app, "To the man who makes me feel like I won the dad lottery…my papa, Happiest Birthday to you @sanonrahul I think what I feel for you is very simple…I’m just really lucky to be your daughter. (sic)"

Appreciating her dad for all he does for the family, she penned, "The older I grow, the more I see the kind of man you are..so calm, so patient, so loving…and honestly, the purest heart in our family. You’ve always just been there, holding all of us together in your own quiet way. Your smile, your eyes, your warmth, everything about you makes you my safest place."

"And Papa, no matter how old I grow, I will always be your little girl who will always need you for the biggest as well as the stupid silly things,just texting you this or that all the time. I just want you to be happy, healthy, and smiling always. And I hope each year we can fill your life with love and warmth," Nupur went on.

She concluded the post saying, "I love you" to her father.

Work-wise, Kriti will soon be seen as one of the leads in "Cocktail 2", co-starring Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna.

--IANS

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