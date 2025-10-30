Kajal Aggarwal celebrates ‘five years of us’ with husband Gautam Kitchlu

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actress Kajal Aggarwal on Thursday marked her fifth wedding anniversary with husband Gautam Kitchlu, sharing a heartfelt note celebrating their journey together.

Taking to Instagram, Kajal posted a picture with Gautam sitting in an aircraft. The two are seen smiling at the camera as they took a selfie.

Kajal wrote as the caption: “Five years of us — and here I am, trying to remember who I was before ‘us’, and loving who I’ve become within it. Love feels quieter. Deeper. Home. Happy anniversary my @kitchlug.”

Kajal announced her marriage to Gautam Kitchlu in 2020. The couple got married in a small, private ceremony in her hometown of Mumbai in the same year. She made her pregnancy official with an Instagram post, which was also confirmed by her husband shortly. She gave birth to a boy on 19 April 2022, named Neil.

Kajal made her debut with a minor role in the Hindi film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... in 2004). She debuted in Telugu cinema with Lakshmi Kalyanam. The year's other Telugu film, Chandamama, became a commercial success. Her first Tamil release Pazhani came the following year.

The next year, she had four releases. One of them, S. S. Rajamouli's Telugu film Magadheera, which became a major breakthrough for her. Her first release of 2010 was the romantic comedy Darling. Her other two releases of the year were the Tamil thriller Naan Mahaan Alla and the romantic comedy Brindavanam.

In 2011, she appeared in Mr. Perfect. In the same year, she starred in the Hindi film Singham, a remake of the 2010 Tamil film Singam. Her performance in AR Murugadoss' Thuppakki and Govindudu Andarivadele earned her massive success. She made her television debut with the Tamil-language streaming series Live Telecast.

The actress’ latest release is Kanappa, based on the legend of Kannappa, a devotee of god Shiva who sacrificed his eyes.

