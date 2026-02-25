Ektaa Kapoor reveals that Priyadarshan made changes to the script of 'Bhooth Bangla'

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) The hit actor and director duo Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have once again come together to deliver a banger in the form of horror comedy "Bhooth Bangla".

Speaking during a recent media interaction during the preview of a 'Bhoot Bangla' song, the producer of the much-awaited drama, Ektaa Kapoor, revealed that, when they went to Akshay with the script of "Bhooth Bangla", he immediately decided to come on board without wasting much time.

Ektaa also revealed to Akshay that they would like Priyadarshan to direct the movie, and this made Akshay extremely happy.

She further shared that when she took the script to Priyadarshan, he appreciated it but expressed his wish to make a few changes, which Ekta and her team agreed to.

Ektaa revealed that once the agreement was sealed, everyone came on board within three days.

While movie buffs eagerly wait to witness "Bhooth Bangla" on screen, the makers have unveiled the teaser of the film’s first song, "Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge".

Composed by Pritam, the lyrics of the track have been provided by Kumaar. Dev Arijit has crooned the track, with a rap segment written and performed by Mellow D.

The complete song is expected to reach the audience on Thursday.

Sharing the teaser of the track on social media, the makers wrote, "Main apne bhooths ke saath ready hoon… are you? #RamJiAakeBhalaKarengeTeaser out now. Song out tomorrow!"

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, is presenting "Bhooth Bangla".

Jointly produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, the drama features Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in key roles, along with others.

"Bhooth Bangla" is expected to reach the cinema halls on April 10.

Apart from "Bhooth Bangla", Akshay and Priyadarshan are working on two more movies together - "Haiwaan", alongside Saif Ali Khan, and "Hera Pheri 3", with Suniel Shetty.

