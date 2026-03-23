Divya Dutta reacts to influencers landing big Bollywood projects due to social media following

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress Divya Dutta has opened up on the growing trend of casting influencers in major Bollywood projects, specifically based on their social media following.

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The actress, while talking to IANS, highlighted that the suitability of a role should remain the primary criteria, irrespective of the number of social media followers.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Divya said, “I do feel casting should be done if a person suits the role, influencer or not.”

Talking about feeling the pressure of being active on social media considering the social media boom, the Chiraiyaa actress added that she has always followed her own path and does not feel pressured to constantly stay active online.

“For me, the mantra is, whatever works for me, I will do that. I have always walked an opposite path. Whatever I post on social media, is something I genuinely enjoy. It’s a part of my work life and personal life. If I feel like sharing it, I do it,” she said.

Divya also spoke about her experience of being on a jury for social media and influencer-based awards recently, where she expressed how she was thrilled to witness how people from different walks of life are using digital platforms to carve their own identity.

“You realise you are very limited to your own world - your work, your shoots., it's all about you! But when you go beyond that, you see a housewife turning her cooking skills into a podcast, or a travel enthusiast becoming a blogger by just taking a step forward.”

She added, “It’s inspiring to see how people are using these platforms and thanking their families for supporting them.”

The Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat actress added that having support and encouragement plays a crucial role in helping individuals explore their potential. “You need somebody who gives you wings to fly, and this is the time for that,” she noted.

Filmmaker Shashant Shah, who is geared up for his OTT release Chiraiyaa, also shared his perspective, stating that while social media can be a useful platform, it should not override the essence of casting.

“Even if I have to find an actor who is not on social media, that is my primary job. And if I discover a new talent on social media, why not? It is a brilliant platform and opportunity. How people use it, that’s where the question of use or abuse comes in,” he said.

Talking about Divya Dutta, the actress has been receiving great response and reviews for her recently released OTT series Chiraiyaa.

–IANS

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